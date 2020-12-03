Police in Charles reported last week a Washington, D.C., homicide detective and his wife were found dead in their apartment in an apparent murder-suicide perpetrated by the mother of two.
After Christina Francis’ father attempted to contact her throughout the day last Friday, Nov. 27, he arrived at the couple’s apartment off Marylea Court in Waldorf shortly before 6 p.m., when he found both his daughter, who was 41, and her husband, D.C. homicide Detective Timothy Eugene Francis, 50, dead, a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office says.
Detectives determined Christina Francis had shot and killed her husband before turning the gun on herself, the release says.
Investigators are awaiting autopsy results, Charles sheriff’s office spokesperson Diane Richardson said on Tuesday, which will determine whether alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident that allegedly occurred following scrambled online postings by Christina Francis that morning regarding her two children and her marriage.
Richardson said in “tragic situations like this,” police work with social services to connect family members or relatives to take temporary custody of minor children. The spokesperson acknowledged Christina Francis had two children.
Christina and Timothy Francis, who had been married for two years, had not had a known history of domestic violence, Richardson said.
In statements after the murder, the Metropolitan Police Department and D.C. Police Union remembered Timothy Francis as a detective with 20 years of experience.
“Tim was one of the best detectives in CID,” the police union stated, also noting his father had spent 45 years with the Metropolitan Police Department. “Tim was a stand up guy that always held his ground.”
The Charles sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident, and encourages those with information to contact Charles Detective Weaver at 301-609-6571.
