Willows Recreation Center, which opened earlier this year in Lexington Park, is the first full service indoor recreation center in St. Mary’s County.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has limited public activities, Trish Post, one of the owners of the facility, continues to provide a space for residents to stay active all year long.
Post started working on the concept for the indoor recreation over 8 years ago, after starting a sports travel league and realizing the need for additional indoor recreation space. In the fall of 2017, the building site off Willows Road was determined to be suitable for the construction of the 26,000-square-foot facility and in early 2018, Sunny Malholtra joined the project.
Willows opened in the winter of 2019 and offers a year-round opportunity for all age groups to participate in an array of sporting and family activities, including game and tournament play, adult and youth leagues, sport training, fitness classes, weight and cardio training, special events, corporate events, birthday parties, and youth camps.
The building, which features a sports arena, a batting cage, fitness gym, multipurpose rooms and locker rooms, includes an arena with hard court or turf for games and practice in soccer, lacrosse, flag football, field hockey, roller hockey, basketball, futsal, volleyball, pickleball, and baseball and softball, according to the center’s website.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the building closed to the public in March and wasn’t able to reopen until June. While the county is experiencing a surge of coronavirus cases now, staff at the facility sanitize surfaces and equipment every thirty minutes, as well as check the temperatures of anyone who walks in, according to the owners. With Gov. Larry Hogan (R) recently limiting public gatherings, Post said at most 10 people can occupy one area of the center at a time for now, and the restaurant is limited to 50% capacity.
She noted participants are asked to wear a mask in the building unless participating in intense physical activity, and so far she hasn’t experienced any problems with people cooperating.
“We’ve had no problems with masks, people don’t refuse,” she said.
Despite restrictions, “We’ve been able to function,” Post mentioned, adding the space gives people an outlet. “If you’re there long enough, they’ll end up with a smile on their face … people are doing what they enjoy.”
Reservations can also be made for small groups and families wanting to participate in safe and socially distant activities.
Chris Zelinsky is a Park Hall resident and co-president of the Willows Recreation Center dodgeball club. Beginning late fall last year, he said the adult dodgeball games are held every Thursday night from 7 to 10 pm. Before COVID-19, the games averaged about 50 people but after, participation went down almost 40%.
The 32-year-old said he wished the place had been around 10 years earlier, as it is an ideal location for residents to stay active and meet new people.
“A lot of young people don’t have anything to do” compared to in larger cities, but Willows is a place where “young adults can compete and get a drink afterward,” he said, adding his sister even found love after participating in games at the center.
Great Mills resident Quang Vu said he moved to the area in late 2017 and quickly joined the Southern Maryland pickleball community. While the group struggled to find a stable place that would fit a pickleball court for several years, Vu was eventually connected with Post and was able to secure seven courts within the facility. Today, the pickleball player is also an instructor at the center and can be found there most mornings.
“I’m so pleased to have WRC as a standalone indoor sports facility,” he said, mentioning “Trisha and Sunny are the most wonderful people who took us in with open arms.” Vu also said throughout 2020, staff has done a great job with cleaning and he “always feels safe” inside the building despite the pandemic. “Care has been taken.”
