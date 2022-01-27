An unidentified woman leapt to her death Sunday, jumping off the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge into the frigid waters of the Patuxent River.
Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans (R) told Southern Maryland News that a boater traveling near the bridge “heard the splash” and managed to locate the woman, pulling her onto the vessel.
Evans said someone on the boat attempted to revive the woman, performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation. However, when the boat arrived at the launch pier located under the span the woman was pronounced dead.
Since the death was ruled a suicide, authorities are not releasing the woman’s name.
Since it opened in 1977, at least 17 people have jumped off the bridge and died, while seven jumpers have survived, according to Southern Maryland News reports.
At its height the bridge is almost 140 feet above the Patuxent River, where the water below is more than 100 feet deep.
Evans said that sheriff’s office personnel and other local responders converged on the bridge Sunday, Jan. 23, sometime after noon when the incident was first reported.
“We got there very quickly,” said Evans.
The bridge was closed for about 30 minutes.
Evans told Southern Maryland News that about 10 years ago he and St. Mary’s Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) approached Maryland highway officials to see if something could be done, such as added fencing on the span, to deter jumpers.
He said highway officials have told local law enforcement “over and over it’s not doable.”
On Oct. 28, a Leonardtown High student, Andrew Skhram, jumped from the bridge. The 17-year-old’s body has yet to be recovered.
A St. Mary’s County woman, April Ryan, has submitted a petition posted on change.org calling for the installation of netting along the sides of the bridge.
“The communities of St. Mary’s County and Calvert County in Maryland have been repeatedly devastated by the loss of life on Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge,” the petition reads. “By installing netting along the sides of the bridge, the number of deaths by suicide would be drastically reduced down to zero. Just one loss of life is one too many.”
As of Wednesday morning 3,310 people had signed the petition.
Earlier last week, an unidentified person who went over the railing of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge during the early evening hours was rescued.
According to the Star Democrat, police and fire crews responded to the aid of the person who went over the railing of the bridge sometime after 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Jan. 18. The right lane of the westbound span was closed as units from Queen Anne’s and Anne Arundel along with Maryland State Police Trooper 2 and the High Angle Rescue Assignment responded.
Initial reports indicated a single abandoned vehicle on the bridge, with one person in the water, later reported to be on a concrete platform below the bridge. The person was transported by fire boat to Sandy Point State Park before being transported by helicopter to a shock trauma center for serious injuries.
In Southern Maryland, local authorities have stepped up efforts to prevent bridge-related tragedies such as Sunday’s incident by urging those dealing with a personal crisis to seek help.
Individuals in crisis can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews