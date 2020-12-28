A Chesapeake Beach woman is dead and a Dunkirk man is in custody after a three-vehicle collision in Owings last week.
According to a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office release, shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, members of the agency’s Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Unit were dispatched to the scene of the collision in the area of Route 260 and Journey Drive in Owings.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Hyundai Elantra, operated by Christopher Fuller, 34 of Dunkirk, was traveling west on Route 260 when it struck a 2012 Ford Escape operated by Kerri Lyn Clark, 50, of Chesapeake Beach. Police reported the Ford Escape was then pushed across the center line into a 2013 Hyundai CR-V, which operated by an adult female.
Clark died from her injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The driver of the Hyundai CR-V, whose name was not released, was flown from the scene to a nearby shock trauma center and is listed in critical condition.
Fuller was taken into custody and assessed by medical personnel. Fuller refused treatment, according to the sheriff's release.
According to online court information, deputies have charged Fuller with negligent manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault and resisting arrest. He was also issued 22 traffic citations as a result of the crash. Among the charges are driving on a suspended license, failure to control speed and negligent driving. Fuller is currently being held without bond.
The investigation is being conducted by Senior Dfc. Jeffrey Hardesty of the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hardesty at 410-535-2800 or via email at Jeffrey.Hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov.