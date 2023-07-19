Attendees at a planning commission public hearing Monday raised concerns about changes in traffic following the construction of a multifamily apartment building at the Woods at Myrtle Point in California.
“The Woods at Myrtle Point is a multiphase project that has been in development for many years now,” said attorney Chris Longmore representing Curtis Development. “The first phase included a lot of single-family residences in section one. Section two is what we’re here to speak about tonight.”
The concept site plan for the construction of an apartment building was approved on Nov. 19, 2017.
“The developer was required to construct significant traffic mitigation, including at the intersection of Maryland Route 4” and Patuxent Boulevard, Longmore said. “Including the stoplight, turn lanes and many improvements there.”
The developers were requesting from the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission the transition of Outparcel A to lot 225 in the Woods at Myrtle to become a buildable lot and the approval of the final site plan for the apartment building.
“One of the concerns we heard is that when vehicles come in off of Route 4 [they] will be making a left into these apartments,” Longmore said. “There was concern about whether that would cause traffic problems including stacking.”
Representatives from Curtis Development and are considering adding striping on the road to allow drivers to go around left-turning vehicles, he continued.
Speakers at the public hearing primarily commented about traffic changes after the development is finished.
Greg Shields of California voiced his concerns about adding more traffic to an already very busy intersection at Route 4 and Patuxent Boulevard and asked that the board minimizes units in new developments.
Commission member Joseph Fazekas explained that the board has chosen to relax certain requirements to build more affordable housing.
“We approved building higher densities, allowing more units and relaxing some of the regulations in order to get more affordable units available so that people can afford to live here,” Fazekas said. “That’s one of the realities of the situation here.”
Realtor Trish Brow of California expressed concern about there not being adequate parking for the new apartments.
Ron Olsen asked how children can safely get across Patuxent Boulevard from the townhouses to the apartments.
Jim Gotsch, director of public works, said the road will have a crosswalk and sign to warn drivers to watch for pedestrians.
“Upon approval tonight, they would then be able to record the subdivision plan that would convert Outparcel A to a buildable lot, then they could move forward,” Longmore said. The team hopes to have the approval of the final site plan after the transition to convert the lot is approved.
The preliminary plan to convert lot 225 to a buildable lot was approved, with one vote against the plan from Commission Co-Chair Joseph Van Kirk, with the condition that the revised striping plan indicates a left-turn lane while retaining a 6-foot shoulder on Patuxent Boulevard.