Chris Longmore at Planning Commission Meeting

Attorney Chris Longmore discusses traffic concerns associated with the construction of a new apartment building in the Woods at Myrtle Point in California on July 17.

 Screenshot by Cecelia Shilling

Attendees at a planning commission public hearing Monday raised concerns about changes in traffic following the construction of a multifamily apartment building at the Woods at Myrtle Point in California.

“The Woods at Myrtle Point is a multiphase project that has been in development for many years now,” said attorney Chris Longmore representing Curtis Development. “The first phase included a lot of single-family residences in section one. Section two is what we’re here to speak about tonight.”


  