The three Southern Maryland counties are still recovering from the springtime spike in unemployment which reversed years of improving jobs numbers within a single month of COVID-19 related closures.
While St. Mary’s and Calvert performed well and maintained the lowest unemployment rates in the state throughout the spring and summer, Charles County hit record high unemployment, which outshined its highest figures during the peak of the Great Recession. As of the latest unemployment numbers provided by the state, Charles still has a higher unemployment rate than it did in February 2010.
St. Mary’s performed the best in the state under the test of the pandemic’s worst days, going from the sixth-lowest unemployment rate in the state at the beginning of 2020 at 3.2%, to having the lowest unemployment rate in the state in April, when unemployment across the nation spiked to levels not seen since the Great Depression.
April’s 7% unemployment rate in St. Mary’s only matched the number the county saw in the throes of the Great Recession, while Charles and Calvert saw their unemployment rate surpass their recession-era peak then.
Chris Kaselemis, the county’s economic development director, attributed the county’s performance during the pandemic to Naval Air Station Patuxent River, which remained rather unscathed by the virus.
“The base’s employment pretty much stayed the same, and they stayed in hiring mode,” Kaselemis said.
Calvert officials suspect the base also helped buoy their county's economy.
"We've certainly done better than we feared," Danita Boonchaisri, the Calvert County economic development department's deputy director, said, noting early in the pandemic the county had expected double-digit unemployment.
Boonchaisri noted between federal CARES act funds and state rainy day funds, Calvert has been able to use about $2 million for businesses.
Kaselemis and Boonchaisri also noted the state is going to roll out additional funds earmarked for restaurants and hotels, some of the hardest hit industries throughout the pandemic, within the first weeks of the new year.
Calvert County held the second lowest unemployment figures compared to the rest of the state, throughout the pandemic, hitting an 8.1% unemployment rate in April, a rate higher than Calvert’s 7.5% peak during the recession, but which quickly dwindled down to 5.3% by August this year.
Charles, however, had record high unemployment in April that remained through October above levels seen during the recession, when county-level unemployment data was last reported, hitting 9.1% and only going down to 7.6% in October.
The last highest unemployment rate Charles had seen was 7.3% during the recession.
John Flatley, the president of the La Plata Business Association, said all businesses in the town had been victims of the pandemic, but most of the business owners he knows had “tried to overcome that.”
The town was “on the right track” this summer as cases dropped, Flatley said, but then the second wave hit, and with the second wave came stronger capacity restrictions, which meant less customers.
“We were just trying to stay open with all of our new ideas,” Lamar Stringfield Jr., who’s father owns Landon’s Ices and Creams in La Plata. “We kept a good environment, kept this good energy, and I think that really helped us.”
Stringfield said throughout the pandemic the business kept a strong focus on social media, learning DIY ice cream creations to show off new products.
“We started making cakes, chocolate bombs,” he said. “Not just sticking to ice cream.”
Stringfield said Flatley, as well as La Plata Mayor Jeannine James, helped the store during the worst of it.
“It’s important for business owners to be encouraged by the people in their community, and it’s important for people to be encouraged by business owners, and to say thank you for not giving up,” he said.
