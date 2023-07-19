The newly renovated East-John Youth center pool is now open after being determined unserviceable in 2015, Banks said. The pool renovations and pool house were paid for through state grants and fundraising.
Calvert Peace Project Agent Mary Bonney discusses the process behind the mural at an unveiling ceremony on July 15. The mural was built indoors to allow for transportation and collaboration, and was the work of students, staff and artist Chris Walonski, Calvert Peace director of programs.
East-John Youth Center President Louvenia Banks speaks at the mural unveiling ceremony at the center on July 15. Banks thanked East-John board members for their help with the mural and pool renovation projects during her speech.
The East-John Youth Center Board of Directors poses with new mural attached to the newly renovated pool house. The pool house will be open for use next spring in time for 2024 summer camps.
Staff photo by Cecelia Shilling
Photo by Cecelia Shilling
Photo by Cecelia Shilling
The East-John Youth Center held a mural unveiling event last week to showcase a newly finished painting in partnership with the Calvert Peace Project, a division of Peace Through Action USA.
The East-John Center is located in Lusby and focuses on providing a safe environment for children and young people to learn and have fun in the southern end of Calvert County, said center President Louvenia Banks.
Painted by Calvert Peace Director of Programs Chris Walonski, the mural features otters, crabs and other sea animals swimming in the bay under the words “choose peace,” painted in rainbow colors. Painted handprints of the East-John youth program kids surround the painting.
“I was given this amazing opportunity to work collaboratively with youth and staff here at the adolescent clubhouse and to bring this mural to life,” Calvert Peace Agent Mary Bonney said at the on July 15 reopening event. ”Choose peace is a testament to the transformative potential of each individual's influence on the world around them, as well as an encouraging reminder to make more peaceful decisions as we live our lives”
The mural was suggested during a yearlong peaceful leaders youth club program through Peace Through Action USA, which challenges youth to implement practical and peaceful solutions to aggression and violence.
“Art has an extraordinary ability to transcend boundaries, communicate emotions and inspire change,” Bonney continued. “The power of the mural lies not only in its visual appeal but also in its ability to convey a very powerful message.”
The event also helped kick off the reopening of the pool and pool house at the center, which had been closed since 2015.
“We are all very excited, especially our board of directors, to put an end to a very, very, very long pool restoration project and the mural is just a small piece of that,” Vice President Tia Myers said.
The center’s pool closed when it failed to pass county inspections years ago and finally was able to reopen earlier this summer on June 26 after renovations.
“It's really important at the southern end of the county that there is access to that type of facility,” Myers said. “It bears the brunt of the lower-income people residing in this part of Calvert.”
First built in 1984 when the center opened, the pool closed eight years ago because of cracks in the foundation and wear and tear. Repairs cost about $100,000 in state funds and donations, Nancy Smith, pool committee chair, said. Events like community dinners and bingo night at the Hollywood firehouse in St. Mary's County also helped raise funds, Myers said.
The pool and pool house, which includes renovated bathrooms, are only open for East-John Youth Program use for the time being, but the board of directors hopes to open the facilities to the public soon.
“Toward the end of the month we're looking to do some summer jam sessions, inviting local artists and musicians out to set up and do concerts on-site,” Myers said. “That would be our next fundraising event; to give artists a platform and exposure while also raising money.”