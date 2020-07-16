Data on the number of jobs saved by the Paycheck Protection Program, an aid package from the federal Small Business Administration meant to rescue small businesses from COVID-19 layoffs, is not entirely accurate, according to various media and watchdog reports.
A database of information on the loans, which are issued by banks but forgiven by the federal government if the borrower uses a certain portion of the funds on payroll and protecting from layoffs, was released earlier this month by the SBA and Treasury Department. Anomalies in the PPP data have been noted throughout the nation since its release, including incorrectly reported loan amounts and an incorrectly reported number of jobs retained, both either higher or lower than the actual amount.
In Southern Maryland, a total of 3,362 entities received PPP loans, according to the data, but in 360 of those, the SBA reported zero jobs were retained as a result of the loans, some of which totaled millions of dollars. In another 100 loans, no number was entered at all.
However, many of the local entities which received the zero-job loans said they are using the loans to employee most or all of their staff, and that they did not understand why the SBA had reported zero jobs would be retained.
St. Mary's Ryken High School, a private school in Leonardtown, received a loan of over $1 million, according to the data, which spokesperson Betsy Haley said was used to retain staff payroll, and the school was able to avoid laying off any staff using the loan.
The SBA's data, however, inaccurately claims zero jobs were retained using the loan to Ryken.
The “Jobs Retained” number is supposed to be reported during the initial application process to the SBA through the banks who issue PPP loans, according to Christopher Hatch, an SBA spokesperson. When borrowers file a forgiveness application with the SBA, another number of jobs retained is submitted to verify the loans can be forgiven.
Several banks could not explain the anomalies in the data.
A total of 115 banks issued PPP loans to borrowers in Southern Maryland. Of those, 23 reported one or more of their borrowers as having retained zero employees.
A large amount of the loans from which SBA data showed zero jobs retained in Southern Maryland borrowed from Truist Bank, the result of a recent merger between BB&T and Suntrust. While the bank made up 6.5% of Southern Maryland's loans, about a third of the loans which are marked as having retained zero jobs in the entire region are from Truist. More than half of Truist's loans appeared as having retained zero jobs.
All loans from Wells Fargo in the United States have either zero or nothing in the jobs retained field.
Other banks who provided fewer loans, such as Navy Federal Credit Union, had a much higher percentage: 55 of the 57 loans Navy FCU issued in Southern Maryland were marked as having retained zero jobs. However, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, the largest lender in the region, having lent to 754 entities in the area, only marked three of them as zero.
Shelley Miller, a spokesperson for Truist, said the zeroes “might be influenced by applicants who are sole proprietorships and other independent contractors or self-employed individuals who would rightly have responded zero employees and not included themselves in that number when answering,” also noting financial institutions were instructed by the SBA to rely on numbers certified and provided by borrowers.
But that wouldn't be true for the larger entities, such as Coherent Technical Services, Inc., a Lexington Park defense contractor which has 140 employees, according to its director, but was reported to the SBA as retaining zero jobs with their loan, which was between $2 million and $5 million.
The SBA's data claims a total of 37,879 jobs in Southern Maryland were retained with at least $269,099,469 of PPP loans. Out of all loans in Southern Maryland, the largest went to four entities, according to the SBA's figures. Resource Management Concepts, Inc., and Precise Systems, Inc., two Naval contractors, received loans of $5 million to $10 million, as did SMECO and St. Mary's College of Maryland.
The largest reported number of jobs retained in the area, according to the data, was a loan in the range of $2 million to $5 million to G.C.G.C. Fair Corp, a McDonald's franchisee which operates several of the fast food restaurants in the area, to retain 500 jobs, as well as a La Plata entity which allegedly received a $47,895 loan for the same amount of jobs.
The SBA and Treasury department did not release the names of businesses receiving loans of under $150,000.