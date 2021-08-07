The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is rewarding six lucky military shoppers with shopping sprees in the Red Bull sweepstakes.
Through Aug. 31, authorized exchange shoppers 18 and older can enter at shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. One grand-prize winner will receive a $5,000 exchange gift card, and five first-place winners will each receive $1,000 exchange gift cards.
“Whether you want to splurge on some dream purchases or stock up on back-to-school essentials, an Exchange shopping spree can make that happen,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Our military shoppers are heroes and very deserving of these wonderful prizes.”
For rules and to enter, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.