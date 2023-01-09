Col. Stefanie Watkins Nance, right, 316th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Bill Root, 1st Helicopter Squadron commander, cut the ribbon to the chiropractic clinic at the 1 HS at Joint Base Andrews. The new clinic supports 1 HS by caring for members suffering from pain as a result of their career specialty.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
The 1st Helicopter Squadron hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome a new chiropractic clinic being embedded into their squadron at Joint Base Andrews on Jan. 4.
The clinic opened for official services on Jan. 5 and will be available to render services for squadron members at least once a month.
“About a year ago we noticed several of our fliers from the 1st Helicopter Squadron were starting to go [on non-flying status] because of neck and back pain,” said Tech. Sgt. Mia Gutierrez, 316th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron executive assistant.
This initiative is part of the Air Force Operational Support Team’s mission to provide care to all active duty military members and Gutierrez said the new clinic is a way of supporting that.
“It’s supposed to be a team of a physical therapist, a mental health provider and other members,” said Col. Stefanie Watkins Nance, 316th OMRS commander. “They’re also there to figure out trends and then get people the appropriate care.”
The idea of embedding medical units with others on the base isn't unique to JBA. A multidisciplinary medical operational support team has also been established at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, to reduce muscular-skeletal and mental health issues. Every Air Force Base is expected to have the services of an operational support team in the next 3-5 years.