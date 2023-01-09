Cut it!

Col. Stefanie Watkins Nance, right, 316th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Bill Root, 1st Helicopter Squadron commander, cut the ribbon to the chiropractic clinic at the 1 HS at Joint Base Andrews. The new clinic supports 1 HS by caring for members suffering from pain as a result of their career specialty.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman

The 1st Helicopter Squadron hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome a new chiropractic clinic being embedded into their squadron at Joint Base Andrews on Jan. 4.

The clinic opened for official services on Jan. 5 and will be available to render services for squadron members at least once a month.