U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Frank M. Rice, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command commander, praised the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron during a visit July 13. Rice presented mementos to the squadron and individual Airmen in recognition of their support to a 263rd AAMDC facility, the Joint Air Defense Operations Center satellite site, at Andrews.

The 316th CES provided groundskeeping, road reconstruction and maintenance that enhanced security surveillance of the center. The JADOC site is a command and control center that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, relaying information about airspace and air defense around the National Capital Region.


  