U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Frank M. Rice (left), 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command commander, presents a plaque to Air Force Lt. Col. Sarah Mandes, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron individual mobilization augmentee commander.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Frank M. Rice, left, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command commander, presents a coin to U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Trudeau, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron superintendent, at Joint Base Andrews on July 13.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Frank M. Rice, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command commander, praised the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron during a visit July 13. Rice presented mementos to the squadron and individual Airmen in recognition of their support to a 263rd AAMDC facility, the Joint Air Defense Operations Center satellite site, at Andrews.
The 316th CES provided groundskeeping, road reconstruction and maintenance that enhanced security surveillance of the center. The JADOC site is a command and control center that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, relaying information about airspace and air defense around the National Capital Region.
“I am proud of our working relationship with the 316th CES, and I would like to personally thank you for your years of support,” said Rice. “The 316th CES is a crucial mission partner that contributes to the sustainment of facilities that directly affect the execution of air defense operations in the National Capital Region.”
Civil engineers worked more than 785 hours to clear 58,000 square feet of trees, bushes, and invasive vegetation that allowed an asphalt road to be built around the center and increased the visual standoff for the site. Clearing the vegetation also helped personnel to identify and limit erosion around the facility.
After clearing security obstacles from around the center, they evaluated the site’s condition and developed a contract requirement that put the site on the 316th CES Critical Facility Listing. The designation ensures that engineers can provide 24/7 emergency support to the facility.
“The 316th CES’s expertise over the past decade has directly contributed to the successful 24/7 air defense protection of the NCR,” said Rice. “They went above and beyond their scope of responsibility by dedicating long working hours and prioritizing tasks related to our mission to provide the utmost service to the assigned Task Force and Air Defense Battalion’s facilities located on Joint Base Andrews.”