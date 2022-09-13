Most people with military experience can list at least five Subject Matter Experts, or SMEs, that they worked with during their service. These personnel have extensive knowledge and experience in a certain area and become the “go-to” person for their area. If you have a question that no one seems to know the answer to, you go to a Subject Matter Expert.
If you’re in need of an air show SME, you go to Paula Cheeks.
Working with air shows since 1984, Cheeks has done everything from counting money to taking care of contracts. As the non-appropriating contracting officer for this year’s Joint Base Andrews air show, she coordinates with the master concessionaire for food, various novelty vendors, and the air acts that draw in such great crowds.
The lady from Andrews
Cheeks, who lives in Waldorf, has experience running air shows around the world. She began in Ramstein Air Base in Germany in 1984 as the head cashier.
“Every day, we counted and deposited the money,” she said. Working in the funds room, she used that experience when she moved to Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi, back to Germany at Hahn Air Base, and eventually to Andrews. Since 1991, Cheeks has been organizing airshows at Andrews for a total of 18 years, with a brief hiatus into retirement in 2017.
“I was getting a little bored and thought I should get something part-time,” she said with a laugh of retired life. She had just moved back to the area when the organizers of the Andrews airshow needed someone short notice. They knew just who to call.
With so many air shows under her belt, Cheeks has become a fixture among vendors, patrons, and other people involved in the airshow. Leading up to the event, she makes sure that they are sponsored to get onto base and set up their equipment. This is especially critical for the Master Concessionaire food contract, which sets up and provides all food for the event. Ice trucks, generators, equipment rentals, and even golf carts all come onto Andrews under Cheeks’ watchful eye.
During the airshow, Cheeks ensures that the vendors have everything that they need, that the air acts are set up for the show, and that everyone adheres to safety and health department regulations. Volunteers and those working the booths also need to complete required training to make sure that they know the ins and outs of safety, health, and security at the event.
Recognized by “Contract Monitoring” displayed prominently on her golf cart, Cheeks travels around the flight line to make sure that things are running smoothly during the 3-day event.
Who makes sure all these things are in place? Paula Cheeks, of course.
As a well-known expert with years of experience, Cheeks has gotten to know other people who work at the airshow very well.
“I ran into some of the novelty vendors that I’d worked with in Las Vegas once,” she said. “They said ‘That’s the lady that worked at Andrews!’”
“We work hard,” she added, sharing stories of telling jokes and playing pranks on fellow airshow experts she had worked with for years. “We make it fun.”
2022 will mark Cheeks’ nineteenth year working and organizing with the Joint Base Andrews airshow.
The 2022 Air & Space Expo
This will be the first year that the air show is returning to Andrews since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The public can visit Joint Base Andrews to tour aircraft and learn more about military and civilian aviation. Officially named the Air & Space Expo, this year’s event also celebrates the Air Force’s 75th birthday.
“We’re looking for it to be a good show,” said Cheeks. “People come and we’ll be out there.”
One of the things that Cheeks enjoys about the airshow is how much the public can learn about the military while attending.
“I think the Air Force is awesome,” she said. “People come out and learn, this is what the Air Force does for you.” As a lifelong supporter of airshows, Cheeks has learned a lot about the history of the Air Force. In the past, as many as 700,000 people attended over the 3 days. This year, Cheeks and others working on the show hope to invite people to return to the fun outdoor show.
Other services are represented alongside the Air Force, setting up static displays and providing in-flight demonstrations. These include the Air Force Thunderbirds, the US Army Golden Knights, and static displays of both jets and helicopters. Civilian air acts include Patty Wagstaff, Kenny Pietsch, Rob Holland, the shockwave jet truck AFTERSHOCK, and the Ladies for Liberty singing group.