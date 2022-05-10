Three 316th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters participate in a fire-fight training exercise at Joint Base Andrews on May 2. The exercise was part of interagency training with members of the 193rd Special Operations Wing in an effort to enhance training capabilities and improve interagency response and coordination during real life incidents.
U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill
Col. Tyler Schaff, 316th Wing and installation commander, right, poses for a photo during an interagency fire-fight training at Joint Base Andrews on May 2. Schaff and Chief Master Sgt. Ezekiel Ross, 316th Wing command chief, participated in the training to show appreciation and enhance their understanding of JBA firefighter operations.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill
Members from the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron and 193rd Special Operations Wing pose for a group photo at a live fire-fighting training at Joint Base Andrews on May 2. The group participated in simulations that enabled personnel to practice fire-fighting techniques in a realistic environment.
U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill
Three 316th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters participate in a fire-fight training exercise at Joint Base Andrews on May 2. The exercise was part of interagency training with members of the 193rd Special Operations Wing in an effort to enhance training capabilities and improve interagency response and coordination during real life incidents.
U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill
Three 316th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters work together to extinguish a simulated aircraft fire.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill
Col. Tyler Schaff, 316th Wing and installation commander, right, poses for a photo during an interagency fire-fight training at Joint Base Andrews on May 2. Schaff and Chief Master Sgt. Ezekiel Ross, 316th Wing command chief, participated in the training to show appreciation and enhance their understanding of JBA firefighter operations.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill
Members from the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron and 193rd Special Operations Wing pose for a group photo at a live fire-fighting training at Joint Base Andrews on May 2. The group participated in simulations that enabled personnel to practice fire-fighting techniques in a realistic environment.
U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill
Several 316th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters point a fire hose toward a simulated aircraft fire during an interagency fire-fight training.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill
Members from the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron and 193rd Special Operations Wing came together for a simulated live fire-fight training here, May 2, 2022.
During the exercise, 24 firefighters were split into multiple teams, with one team extinguishing fires and the remaining teams on standby. Teams extinguished a controlled fire on a large frame aircraft trainer, which was set up to simulate an aircraft engulfed in flames. The teams then pivoted to their structural fire trainer to simulate extinguishing fires in a burning building.
“We simulated an exercise where an aircraft was on fire with victims inside,” said Anthony Hawkins, 316th CES assistant chief of operations. “We went and fought our ground fires first, created a rescue path to the wing of the aircraft, made entry into the fuselage and toward the flight deck, then we rescued any pilots or co-pilots.”
Col. Tyler Schaff, 316th Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ezekiel Ross, 316th Wing command chief, participated in the training to show appreciation and enhance their understanding of firefighting operations.