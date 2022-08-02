The 316th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Fire Department hosted its 2022 Fire Explorer Program training for eight 14 to 18-year-old cadets from around the National Capital Region at Joint Base Andrews, Md., from July 25-30, 2022.

The training was an accelerated fire academy, where the cadets learned about emergency medical treatment, firefighting equipment, fire department operations, and what life as a firefighter and as a military member is like.