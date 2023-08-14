The 316th Medical Support Squadron purchased, with the help of the Defense Health Agency, a Parata Max 2 vial-filling machine which began filling scripts July 27.

“In March MHS GENESIS launched, and it slowed down the process of activating prescriptions, which slowed down filling, verifying and dispensing medications,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Stratoti, 316th Medical Support Squadron Exchange Pharmacy Element chief. “Our pharmacy team heard the feedback from beneficiaries and wanted to explore a way to get patients their refills faster without compromising safety.”


  