The 316th Operations Group hosted an immersion tour for Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, at the 1st Helicopter Squadron on Nov. 23. The tour included briefs about the organizations, missions, and responsibilities of the 1st Helicopter Squadron, 316th Operations Support Squadron, and the 316th OG.
The 316th OG consists of the 1st HS and the 316th OSS. These units provide airlift support to the executive branch, high-ranking personnel, search and rescue missions and the support basis needed to carry out the mission.
The 1st HS delivers continuous, immediate-response capability in support of sensitive joint contingency plans vital to national security. The 316th OSS develops tactics, techniques, and procedures for the planning and employment of rotary-wing assets in support of strategic-level contingency plans.
Bass spoke to 316th OG Airmen during an all call about upcoming changes, the importance of looking at what we need to do now to better our future, how it’s a privilege to wear this uniform and not a right. Airmen were also given the opportunity to ask Bass questions ranging from enlisted performance reports and testing changes to her plans for the holidays.
The immersion tour ended with an aircrew from the 1st HS giving Bass a tour around the National Capital Region in a UH-1N “Huey.” The flight consisted of flying at various heights and in different areas of the NCR. No matter their role, each crew member has a significant part in ensuring every flight goes as smoothly as possible.
“It was an honor spending time with the 316th OG Airmen and learning their mission,” said Bass. “What they do is vital to our nation, and the Airmen here are committed to making it happen every day.”
This tour allowed the 316th OG to showcase how they accomplish their responsibilities and that every unit involved is essential for the mission to go on.