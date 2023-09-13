U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Frank Butler, 316th Wing Inspections superintendent, works with Staff Sergeant William Leuzinger, 316th CES firefighter, on the Advanced Disaster Management Simulator at Joint Base Andrews.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Frank Butler, 316th Wing Inspections superintendent, works with Staff Sergeant William Leuzinger, 316th CES firefighter, on the Advanced Disaster Management Simulator at Joint Base Andrews.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Owen Worth, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, operates the Advanced Disaster Management Simulator at Joint Base Andrews.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
316th Wing Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency members utilize the new Advanced Disaster Management Simulator at Joint Base Andrews.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
The 316th Wing Inspector General and Fire Emergency Services trained with a new tool, the Advanced Disaster Management Simulator, at Fire Station 1, Aug. 29-31. The training kicked-off a two-day scenario covering emergency situations such as aircraft fires, building fires and medical emergencies.
“We have what we call high risk, low frequency events,” said Dorian Dillon, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief. “This system allows our firefighters to practice those events in a virtual environment, make some mistakes and learn from them.”
Airmen can utilize this tool for planning, rehearsing, assessing, and enhancing the skills of any individual, team, or organization with a role in incident and disaster management or response. The system is a virtual reality environment where Airmen can gain experience, decision-making skills, and confidence to increase the likelihood of successfully resolving a real-life incident.
“I think this adds a whole new dimension by having us actually be able to see what we are doing,” said Senior Airman Owen Worth, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron fire fighter. “In a simulated event you get to see what you’re doing and actually do it without going on the scene.”
The system also provides the opportunity for Airmen to engage in and develop their Incident Command Structure and Air Force Incident Management System response competencies without interfering with other training or missions happening on base.
“It’s just the beginning of our training environment,” said Dillon. “This reduces the burden of the flight community from shutting down their training and providing us some opportunity to get to know their aircraft.”