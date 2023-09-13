The 316th Wing Inspector General and Fire Emergency Services trained with a new tool, the Advanced Disaster Management Simulator, at Fire Station 1, Aug. 29-31. The training kicked-off a two-day scenario covering emergency situations such as aircraft fires, building fires and medical emergencies.

“We have what we call high risk, low frequency events,” said Dorian Dillon, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief. “This system allows our firefighters to practice those events in a virtual environment, make some mistakes and learn from them.”


  