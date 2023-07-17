Lt Col. John F. Rayho took command of the 7th Field Investigations Squadron from Lt Col. Richard N. Derohan during a change of command ceremony held July 7. The 7 FIS is an integral part of the Department of the Air Force's Office of Special Investigations, serving as a federal law enforcement and counterintelligence agency.

With its diverse responsibilities, the 7th Field Investigations Squadron supports numerous clients, including the Air Force District of Washington, eight Air Force wings, more than 100 DAF mission partner organizations, and other entities, such as Headquarters Air Force, Space Force, Joint Staff, and the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Additionally, the squadron provides assistance to 12 Department of Defense agencies, as well as the Defense Industrial and National Security Innovation bases. By collaborating with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, counterintelligence units, and the Intelligence Community, the 7 FIS ensures the delivery of prompt and accurate criminal and threat information.


  

