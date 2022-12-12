Virtual

Maj. Mitchell Clapp, 316th Operations Support Squadron assistant director of operations, monitors a training mission on the virtual-reality helicopter flight simulator system at Joint Base Andrews. Clapp is the architect of the VR system that uses commercial flight simulator software for UH-1N Huey training missions at the 1st Helicopter Squadron.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrone Thomas

First Lt. Joseph Mull, a 1st Helicopter Squadron pilot at Joint Base Andrews, was flying one of two UH-1N Hueys in formation over the National Capital Region.

The scenario was a routine 30-minute mission in late October where Mull was shadowing the lead Huey taking off from Andrews and navigating through a series of checkpoints before returning to base. However, nobody was actually in the lead helicopter, and Mull never left the ground the entire time.