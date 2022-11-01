Levesque

Clarence "Pat" Levesque, left, fire alarm technician at Naval Support Facility Indian Head trains a teammate on fire alarm processes and procedures.

 Photo by Regina Adams

Clarence "Pat" Levesque, fire alarm technician at Naval Support Activity South Potomac, Naval Support Facility Indian Head, retired Oct. 1 after over 51 years of dedicated service to his country.

Levesque began his public service career at age 20 when he enlisted in the United States Navy in October 1963. He served in uniform as a torpedo man for over four years on the USS DD779 Douglas H. Fox.