Clarence "Pat" Levesque, fire alarm technician at Naval Support Activity South Potomac, Naval Support Facility Indian Head, retired Oct. 1 after over 51 years of dedicated service to his country.
Levesque began his public service career at age 20 when he enlisted in the United States Navy in October 1963. He served in uniform as a torpedo man for over four years on the USS DD779 Douglas H. Fox.
When his active-duty military service ended, Levesque went to work with Western Electric as an electrician and worked in the central telephone office. There he worked on phone systems to ensure telecommunications nationwide.
In 1976, Levesque came back to the Navy, this time as a civilian electrician assigned to NSF Indian Head. He worked in the electric shop for three years before he transitioned to the fire alarm shop, where he served for over 45 years.
Levesque was responsible for keeping the base fire alarm and reporting systems operational. Often he was the only fire alarm technician assigned to the base. Over the years, he has installed 90% of the System 3 control panels at NSF Indian Head. When the production plant ran three shifts, he was often called out in the middle of the night to resolve problems to ensure production was not interrupted.
Levesque is the epitome of a subject matter expert, and as a mentor, he transmitted his vast knowledge of complex fire alarm systems to countless junior fire alarm technicians over the years. His legacy is cemented in service and keeping his shipmates, teammates, and the nation safe.