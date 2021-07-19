Acting Secretary of the Air Force John P. Roth toured Joint Base Andrews last Wednesday. During his visit, Roth visited the numerous mission partners and met with Airmen supporting America’s Airfield. Roth visited JBA to thank Airmen for their support to Air Force personnel throughout National Capital Region and their role in operations around the world.
The tour stopped by the Visitor Control Center, Malcolm Grow Medical Clinics and Surgery Center, the Maryland Gate, and finally at the Freedom Hall Dining Facility where Roth ate lunch with the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year from JBA.