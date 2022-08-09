The Air Force Aid Society recently increased the Falcon Loan from $1,000 to $1,500 to better support Airmen and Guardians in need of emergency financial assistance.
The Falcon Loan is intended for emergency travel and medical expenses, rental and utility bill assistance, childcare and vehicle expenses.
“The Falcon Loan is a streamlined process for receiving AFAS emergency assistance and the rules are a little more relaxed, there isn’t quite as much documentation needed,” said Megan Ramage-White, 316th Force Support Squadron Military and Family Readiness Center community readiness consultant. “The Falcon Loans are also quicker to process.”
The AFAS recognizes unique situations. It also offers grants and standard assistance to help cover immediate needs as well as encourages positive steps toward lasting financial solutions.
“A standard assist is for anything above that $1,500 amount or if something falls outside of what the Falcon Loan is intended [to cover],” said Ramage-White.
Airmen and Guardians can now receive payment through the digital payment network, Zelle, after the application approval process has been completed. Representatives of the Military and Family Readiness Center encourage those in need to reach out.
“Everyone needs assistance at one time or another and honestly, it makes our day when we are able to help,” said Ramage-White. “ Don’t let a bad situation get worse. Come see us as soon as possible.”
For help in choosing the proper kind of assistance, how to apply, and more information about the AFAS, visit their website at https://afas.org/, or contact the Military and Family Readiness Center at 301-981-7087.