The Air Force District of Washington Command Chaplain Corps’ office paired with the 316th Wing Chaplain Corps to host their annual educational immersion course and awards ceremony to recognize the Air Force District of Washington Chaplains and Religious Affairs Airmen on May 18 at Joint Base Andrews.
Amongst 26 attendees, the featured guests were Chaplain Major Gen. Steven A. Schaick, chief of chaplains, and Chief Master Sgt. Natalie Gray, U.S. Air Force religious affairs senior enlisted advisor.
To start the day’s events, Schaick and Gray spoke with leaders from AFDW and the 316th WG Chaplain Corps before they met with various Chaplain Corps units in the National Capital Region.
During their visit, Schaick and Gray received detailed information on what the chaplain missions encompass at JBA, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, and Arlington National Cemetery.
“During the immersion, we had the chance of having Schaick and Gray see the impact we have in taking care of Airmen who are projecting airpower and providing an unrivaled level of spiritual readiness care,” said Lt. Col. Karl Blancaflor, 316th Wing and JBA senior chaplain.
The day concluded with the 2020 Annual Awards Presentation that highlighted the efforts of chaplains in the NCR who were diligent in providing unrivaled care for Airmen as they dealt with stress, hardship, and tragedy.
“The award winners are Chaplain Corps members, both officer and enlisted, who personified servant-like leadership,” said Blancaflor. “They put the needs of Airmen as their top priority while carrying out their mission of connecting with Airmen, leading with honor and pride, and serving with care.”
In the end, the Chief of Chaplains awarded seven service members for their efforts throughout the year.
“The greatest impact for 316th WG Chaplain Corps is meeting face-to-face with other Chaplain Corps members in the NCR,” said Blancaflor. “By promoting the comradeship of AFDW, the Chaplain Corps teams can better collaborate on events that include teamwork, partnership, and care. Furthermore, through combined efforts, we can better showcase how we work in providing unmatched care from America’s Airfield!”