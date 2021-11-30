The U.S. Air Force is conducting the third Five-Year Review of the environmental remedial, or cleanup, actions that have been implemented at the Former Brandywine Defense Reutilization and Marketing Office (DRMO) Yard Site SS-01 located in Brandywine, Maryland. The purpose of a Five-Year Review is to determine whether the remedial actions remain protective of human health and the environment. Additionally, the Five-Year Review report will make recommendations to address any issues if they are identified during the review.
The Brandywine DRMO Yard site environmental cleanup is divided for management purposes into two operable units, or OUs. This Five-Year Review focuses on the ongoing cleanup at OU-1, contaminated groundwater, where previous environmental investigations identified volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and metals. The remedy for OU-1 has included the installation of an extraction and treatment system, injection of carbon substrates, and most recently the installation of a thermal treatment system.
It also includes monitoring of the groundwater to ensure contaminant concentrations continue to decline, and implementation of land use controls at the entire site to limit land use and prevent use of groundwater underlying the site until cleanup criteria are achieved. The remedy for OU-2, contaminated soils and sediment, included excavation and offsite disposal.
In a December 2017 Record of Decision, it was determined that OU-2 had achieved a degree of cleanup allowing for unlimited use and unrestricted exposure; thus, no further action is required for OU-2. The Air Force is conducting this Five-Year Review as required by the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), commonly known as Superfund, and the Federal regulations known as the National Contingency Plan.
The Air Force will conduct the review with oversight and support from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Maryland Department of the Environment.
Subsequent site sampling in support of the 2018 CERCLA Site Inspection of Fire Fighting Foam Usage found per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) in the groundwater at this site. The site will be characterized and risks will be assessed upon execution of the forthcoming CERCLA Remedial Investigation. Any unacceptable risks to human health and the environment will be remediated.
The Five-Year Review report is expected to be completed and available to the public in 2023 at the Information Repository located at:
Prince George’s County Library
Oxon Hill Branch
6200 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20748
(301) 839-2400
For the convenience of the public, other reports for the site are available in the Air Force’s online Administrative Record found at the following website: https://ar.afcec-cloud.af.mil.
For more information regarding environmental activities at the Joint Base Andrews Brandywine DRMO site, please contact the 316 Wing Public Affairs Office at (240) 612-4428 or 316WG.PA.COMMUNITYENGAGEMENT@us.af.mil.