Maj. Gen. Joel Jackson, Air Force District of Washington commander, visited units from the 316th Wing to get a better understanding of their missions and to recognize outstanding performers across the base.

The tour started off in the command suite, where Col. Todd E. Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, introduced members of his staff. Immediately following, members of the 316th Security Forces Group were lauded for their accomplishments in their day-to-day jobs.


Tags