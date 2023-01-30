Major General Joel Jackson, Air Force District of Washington commander, and Chief Master Sergeant Chassidy Sells, AFDW command first sergeant, meets with Senior Airman Kimarri Fulton, raven with the 316th Wing to recognize her for her outstanding performance within her career field. Fulton was the first of many Airmen coined during Jackson's 316th Wing immersion.
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks
Major General Joel Jackson, Air Force District of Washington commander, speaks to units of the 316th Wing on Jan. 24. Jackson touches on the importance of teamwork and mental health at the all-call to conclude his 316th Wing immersion.
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks
Major General Joel Jackson, Air Force District of Washington commander, gathers with 316th Wing group commanders and senior enlisted leaders for mission briefing on Jan. 24. This was the one of many stops durring Jackson's 316th Wing immersion.
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks
Major General Joel Jackson, Air Force District of Washington commander, and Chief Master Sergeant Chassidy Sells, AFDW command first sergeant, meets with Senior Airman Kimarri Fulton, raven with the 316th Wing to recognize her for her outstanding performance within her career field. Fulton was the first of many Airmen coined during Jackson's 316th Wing immersion.
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks
Major General Joel Jackson, Air Force District of Washington commander, speaks to units of the 316th Wing on Jan. 24. Jackson touches on the importance of teamwork and mental health at the all-call to conclude his 316th Wing immersion.
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks
Major General Joel Jackson, Air Force District of Washington commander, gathers with 316th Wing group commanders and senior enlisted leaders for mission briefing on Jan. 24. This was the one of many stops durring Jackson's 316th Wing immersion.
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks
Maj. Gen. Joel Jackson, Air Force District of Washington commander, visited units from the 316th Wing to get a better understanding of their missions and to recognize outstanding performers across the base.
The tour started off in the command suite, where Col. Todd E. Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, introduced members of his staff. Immediately following, members of the 316th Security Forces Group were lauded for their accomplishments in their day-to-day jobs.
The entourage then filtered into a conference room where group commanders and senior enlisted leaders delivered their mission briefings. Jackson also viewed the 316th Wing mission video and had the opportunity to meet the new Wing mascot, Griff, before heading off to the Freedom Hall Dining Facility for lunch.
During lunch, Airmen had the chance to ask questions to the general and Jackson took this opportunity to impart some words of wisdom to the junior enlisted personnel.
“That’s what I love about the Air Force," said Jackson. "Individually we can do nothing, together we can move the world.”
The rest of the 316th Wing immersion consisted of visiting units such as, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Ground Transportation, and Combat Arms Training and Maintenance, that showcased their missions. Whether it was getting hands-on with high-tech remote machinery, meeting the Airmen who come face-to-face every day with JBA’s multitude of distinguished visitors or firing off a few rounds of ammunition, at each stop, it was the Airmen who were the focus. Airmen earned recognition for their hard work in daily operations that can go easily unnoticed.
The day finished off when Jackson spoke to members of the 316th Wing at an all call and answered questions. Jackson spoke on the importance of checking on your wingman and stated, “We often forget that we’re just people, and people need to know that other people care. You may not think about it every day, but you’re a big freaking deal."
Chief Master Sgt. Chassidy Sells, AFDW command first sergeant, also gave a few words to help keep the Airmen motivated and encouraged. “Trust them," said Sells. "Trust them when they see something in you that you don’t see in yourself.”