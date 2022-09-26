Thousands of people gathered to witness performances by some of the military’s most elite units during the celebratory Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., Sept. 15, 2022.

The Tattoo featured performances by The United States Air Force Band, the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and guest performer, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Andy Grammer. Attendees also had the opportunity to witness first-hand the Air Force’s air superiority during a flyover by U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.