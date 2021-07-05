Hannah Le Tourneau, a 13-year pageant veteran and Air Force spouse, was crowned Mrs. Virginia May 15 in South Hill, Va. Le Tourneau will head to the national Mrs. America competition being held in Las Vegas November 2021.
Le Tourneau, a regional sales manager for Alfa Romeo Automotives, and her husband, Nick, have been married for three years. Her husband is currently an Air Force fighter pilot. Even though her husband wasn’t able to attend the state pageant due to military obligations, he and his co-workers had the livestreamed pageant pulled up on a laptop to watch her crowning moment.
"He is my biggest cheerleader and support system," said Le Tourneau.
She competed with 10 women, going through interviews, wearing a swimsuit, donning an evening gown, and answering onstage questions to win the Virginia title.
She will spend her year promoting a platform she started called "Reach Out and Remember." This platform focuses on bringing awareness to hospice organizations in the community. Her great-grandparents were under hospice, so Le Tourneau was able to see the process of people being put into hospice and how it helps the family members and patients.
“I knew this was something I wanted to be a part of to remember my great-grandparents," she said. "I grew up in a multi-generational home, so I was always around them."
Le Tourneau goes to nursing homes to sing to the patients in hospice and sits with them, holding their hand while they are passing.
She hopes to take her platform to the international stage if she were to win Mrs. America and then move on to compete at Mrs. World.
"All cultures have such respect for our elders," she said. "Being able to shine a light on something that they are already showing respect for, not just in the U.S., but in other countries, would be amazing."
If Le Tourneau were to win the Mrs. America crown, she would be the second military spouse in a row to win the national competition. The reigning Mrs. America, Brooklyn Rivera from Texas, is a Marine Corps spouse.