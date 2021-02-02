The Department of the Air Force is asking residents of privatized and government-owned housing to weigh in with their personal experiences and opinions via the DOD Tenant Satisfaction Survey. The survey became available Dec. 8, 2020, but ends on Feb. 5, 2021.
Links to the survey, administered by CEL & Associates, were distributed via email last month. While the Air Force is funding the survey, CEL & Associates is acting as a third-party provider. Each year, the DOD surveys current residents of government-owned, leased and privatized housing to obtain feedback regarding their experiences.
Participation in the survey is voluntary but encouraged. "This survey is an excellent opportunity for residents to provide honest feedback directly to Air Force leadership and our Privatized Housing partners. We will use the results of this survey to make changes that will improve the quality of base housing…not just at JB Andrews, but across the entire Air Force enterprise," said Lt. Col. Ross Dotzlaf, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron commander.
Surveys like this one have been employed since the beginning of the privatized housing program. For this iteration, though, the Air Force is using standardized questions and expanding their data gathering to include government-owned housing.
Residents can contact their local housing office for more information regarding the DOD Annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey. If a resident has not received a link to the survey, they may contact AirForceHousingSurvey@celassociates.com for assistance.