Just after crossing the finish line on its goal to hire 50,000 Veterans and military spouses, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is ready to up its game when it comes to hiring heroes.
Over the next five years, the Department of Defense retailer plans to hire 25,000 more Veterans and spouses, aiming for a total of 75,000 such hires by 2026.
“The exchange is all in to provide meaningful career opportunities to our military community,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “We look forward to offering even more opportunities to military spouses and Veterans as we begin the march to 75,000 hired.”
Air Force spouse Caitlynn Kelly, the exchange’s 50,000th Veteran or spouse hire since 2013, works at the Grand Forks Air Force Base Express as a customer experience associate.
“No matter where military life has taken us, the exchange has always been there,” Kelly said. “Now that I’m part of this mission, I want to provide that same high level of service to the Grand Forks community.”
Veterans and military spouses and family members comprise 45% of the exchange’s U.S. workforce. This fall, associates with a military connection will start receiving Badges of Honor produced at the exchange’s nametape plant at Fort Knox, Kentucky, to help shoppers recognize and connect with associates who have served or have a family link to the military.
Recognized as a leading employer of Veterans, spouses and military family members, the exchange offers competitive pay and benefits, including the associate transfer program, which helps military spouses continue their exchange careers as they move from duty station to duty station.