The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating its 126th with special deals at Express stores and restaurants throughout July.
On July 25, 1895, the War Department issued General Order 46 directing commanders to establish an exchange at every post. Since then, exchanges have faithfully served military members wherever they are called to serve.
To mark the anniversary, Joint Base Andrews Soldiers, Airmen and other military shoppers can enjoy $1.26 deals on snack favorites and more at the Express store from July 1 to July 31.
On July 25 — the exchange’s official anniversary — shoppers will receive $1.26 off all combo meals at participating Joint Base Andrews Exchange restaurants.
“Since July 25, 1895, it has been our honor to serve those who serve and give back to the military community,” said Joint Base Andrews Exchange Store Manager James Epps. “Through war, natural disasters and even global pandemics, the exchange is privileged to be there for our Soldiers, Airmen, retirees, Veterans and military families.”