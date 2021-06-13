It matters where Airmen and their families shop, and authorized Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers are doing their part to strengthen the Joint Base Andrews community. In 2020, Exchange shoppers generated $529,342 for critical Quality-of-Life programs at Joint Base Andrews.
The dividend helps support Armed Forces Recreation Centers and other programs critical to readiness and resiliency.
“While 2020 was a challenging year, the Exchange leaned forward to deliver safe, sanitized and secure shopping to the Joint Base Andrews community,” said Joint Base Andrews Exchange General Manager Stephanie Wilson. “The best customers in the world took notice and continued to do their part to strengthen quality-of-life support for Airmen and their families, highlighting that it truly matters where you shop.”
Whether shopping at a BX or online at ShopMyExchange.com, 100% of Exchange earnings support the military community. In 2020, Exchange shoppers invested a total of $153 million into Quality-of-Life programs at military installations worldwide. In the past 10 years, the Exchange has contributed $2.1 billion to such programs.
The Exchange is the 61st largest retailer in the United States. Serving Warfighters since 1895, the Exchange offers tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing at military installations and remote or austere locations worldwide.