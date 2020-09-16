A balloon test was conducted at Webster Outlying Field in St. Inigoes Sept. 3 in support of a new air traffic control tower to be built in 2023.
Soaring 110-feet in the air, the balloon demonstrated the location and height of the future ATCT, providing an opportunity for public viewing of the tower’s placement from nearby historic locations.
The balloon test fulfills the requirement of Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, which allows for public viewing of any large construction projects that may have an impact on sight lines from local historic sites.
The current ATCT at WOLF is more than 40 years old and no longer meets today’s safety and flight standards. Construction of the new tower is slated to begin in 2021 with a completion date of 2023. It will support mission critical air operations at NAS Patuxent River and WOLF.
The ATCT is still in the design phase. Members of the public can still view renderings of the ATCT and make comments by visiting https://jacobs.reviewstudio.com/review/784313474.
This military construction effort is a partnership between Naval Facilities Engineering Command and Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., an American firm providing technical, professional, and construction services worldwide.
The WOLF organization provides “cradle-to-grave” rapid capability engineering to more than 30 military and federal agencies. It is a government organic lead system integrator, following a product-based model to develop organic solutions using a government-industry team. Nearly three-quarters of its projects are less than two years in duration.
WOLF is also home to Air Test & Evaluation Squadron (UX) 24, which provides Research, Development, Test & Evaluation services for several Unmanned Aircraft System platforms.