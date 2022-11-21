Service members and families from across the installation came together to see the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree for the last stop on its journey and to be a part of a night of celebration at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 17, 2022.

Its final destination is Washington, D.C. For more than 50 years, a different national forest has provided a tree to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The North Carolina Forest Service brought the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the Pisgah Forest.