Chief of Naval Operations visits Pax River

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife, Linda Gilday, visited Naval Air Station Patuxent River on Nov. 3 to meet with sailors and civilians and see their work first-hand.
Home to Naval Air Systems Command and Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division headquarters, Pax River is known as “where the future of naval aviation begins.”
“The men and women here are absolutely shaping the future of naval aviation,” the admiral said. “No doubt, focused investments in unmanned platforms and advanced technologies are what will ensure we stay ahead of great power competitors and others who seek to harm U.S. interests.”
During the visit, CNO visited several NAWCAD labs, the MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Air System, met with students at the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School and presented awards to two Sailors for their recent actions. Gilday also met with NAVAIR and NAWCAD leadership as well as toured other facilities at the installation.
“From their work with unmanned technology like Triton, to live, virtual, constructive trainers and cyber defense, it is clear what they are doing today will take the Navy far into tomorrow,” Gilday said.
Linda Gilday also had the opportunity to discuss the challenges of getting childcare, including exceptional family members, and the status of privatized military housing improvements at Pax River, with several spouses.
“Taking care of our Sailors and their families is absolutely the Navy’s top priority,” she said. “Ensuring we understand issues that most affect them — childcare, housing and spouse employment — is vitally important to the strength of our Navy.”
This was CNO Gilday’s first trip to Pax River since he assumed office in August of 2019.