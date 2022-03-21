A cupcake with the Chief Master Sergeant insignia sits on a decorative snack table during a Chief Recognition Ceremony at Martin’s Crosswinds in Greenbelt, Md., March 18, 2022. During the ceremony, 34 service members were promoted, putting them in the 1% of Airmen to reach Chief Master Sergeant.
Airmen and their families participate in singing the U.S. Air Force Song during a Chief Recognition Ceremony at Martin’s Crosswinds in Greenbelt, Md., March 18, 2022. The ceremony included a speech from Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force James Roy, a candle-lighting ceremony that acknowledged each rank and a dinner honoring their support system who took the journey with them.
Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force James Roy gives a speech about Chief Master Sergeant roles and responsibilities during a Chief Recognition Ceremony at Martin’s Crosswinds in Greenbelt, Md., March 18, 2022. Roy served as the 16th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force from June 30, 2009, to Jan. 24, 2013.
Photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor
Photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor
Newly appointed Chief Master Sergeants of the National Capital Region celebrated their promotion at the Chief Recognition Ceremony at Martin’s Crosswinds in Greenbelt on March 18.
Chiefs from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Fort George G. Meade and Joint Base Andrews came together to recognize this achievement and reinforce the community through a shared experience. During the ceremony, 34 service members were promoted, putting them in the 1% of Airmen to reach the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. Along with this achievement, the ceremony included congratulations from their commanders, a speech from Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force James Roy, reception of a medallion and memento representing the moment, a candle-lighting commemoration that acknowledged each rank, and a dinner honoring the support of loved ones who took the journey with them.