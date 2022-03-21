Newly appointed Chief Master Sergeants of the National Capital Region celebrated their promotion at the Chief Recognition Ceremony at Martin’s Crosswinds in Greenbelt on March 18.

Chiefs from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Fort George G. Meade and Joint Base Andrews came together to recognize this achievement and reinforce the community through a shared experience. During the ceremony, 34 service members were promoted, putting them in the 1% of Airmen to reach the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. Along with this achievement, the ceremony included congratulations from their commanders, a speech from Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force James Roy, reception of a medallion and memento representing the moment, a candle-lighting commemoration that acknowledged each rank, and a dinner honoring the support of loved ones who took the journey with them.