Col. Tyler Schaff, 316th Wing and Joint Base Andrews commander, welcomed 24 new community leaders into the honorary commander civic leaders program during the first ever virtual induction ceremony here, March 25.
“The program cultivates partnerships with civilians in the community and empowers them to learn more about our mission here,” said Schaff. “By enhancing these relationships we hope to strengthen our relationships with our local neighbors.”
The 24 new inductees will join 12 returning honorary commanders to round out this year’s honorary commander/civic leaders program. Additionally, seven honorary commanders were inducted into the Andrews Ambassador emeritus program.
“The Andrews Ambassador program honors the honorary commanders with longevity in the program who have consistently demonstrated their commitment and support to JBA,” said Schaff. “The Andrews Ambassadors serve as mentors to incoming honorary commanders, instilling in them the significance of community partnership and how it positively impacts Airmen and their mission accomplishment.”
Honorary commanders can serve up to two years and are invited to participate in various events throughout the year, he explained.
This year’s guest speakers included Mr. Michael Tatoian, president and CEO of Dover International Speedway, who shared his experience as a Dover Air Force Base honorary commander and his selection to participate in the Air Force Chief of Staff Civic Leaders Program.
Senior Ambassador Mr. M.H. (Jim) Estepp, president and CEO of the Greater Prince George’s Business Roundtable, welcomed the new Andrews ambassadors and shared his insight on the Andrews Ambassadors program. He stressed the importance of maintaining and enhancing relations between JBA and the local communities.
Prior to the virtual ceremony, being mindful of the importance of tradition while keeping health and safety paramount, commanders scheduled smaller in-person inductions. The online event served as a celebration and recognition of members retiring and returning, and introduced the newest members into the group.
2021 Joint Base Andrews Honorary Commanders inductees are:
Mr. David Harrington, President and CEO of Prince George’s County Chamber of Commerce
Mrs. Ginger Miller, President and CEO, Women Veterans Interactive
Dr. John Barnhardt, President and CEO, Bishop McNamara High School
Mrs. Barbara Holt Streeter, Partnerships Officer, Office of Community Partnerships, Prince George’s County Schools
Mr. Martin Harris, Deputy Director, Dept. of Public Works and Transportation, Prince George’s County
Ms. Tiffany Green, Prince George’s County Fire Chief
Mrs. Lisa Smith, Executive Director, Bowie Business Innovation Center
Dr. Joseph Wright, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, University of Maryland School of Medicine/Capital Region Health
Dr. Brandon Bruns, Associate Professor of Surgery Trauma Medical Director, Medical Director of Perioperative Services, University of Maryland School of Medicine UM Capital Region Health
Mr. Nathaniel Richardson, Jr., President and CEO, University of Maryland Capital Region Health
Mr. Keith McMichael, General Manager at Alban Tire, Springfield
Mrs. Samantha Cotton, Science & Technology Program Coordinator, Charles H. Flowers High School
Dr. Tameka Woodruff, Science and Technology Program Coordinator, Oxon Hill High School
Mrs. Larysa Kautz, President & CEO Melwood and Marco Alvarez, Senior Vice President of Bank Operations for Andrews Federal Credit Union
Dr. Falecia D. Williams, President of Prince George’s Community College
Mr. Anthony Savia, Vice President, Administration and Finance, Bowie State University
Ethel Shepard-Powell, Executive Director, Community Support Systems, Incorporated
Mr. Maz Movahed, Owner, Halo Fitness Experience
Ms. Theresa Cullen, Executive Director, Alice Ferguson Foundation
Mr. Kevin Rochlitz, Senior Vice President, Baltimore Ravens Under Armour Performance Center
Dr. Felicia Martin-Latief, STEM Instructional Supervisor for Prince George’s County Public Schools
Ms. Sonya Gaston, Principal, Francis T. Evans Elementary School
Mr. Joe Schultz, Manager Lead/Senior Sales Associate, Pacers Running
Honorary Commanders transitioning to Andrews Ambassadors are:
Senior Ambassador Mr. M.H. (Jim) Estepp, President and CEO of the Greater Prince George’s Business Roundtable
Mrs. Christine Wray, President, MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
Mr. David Dotterer, Director Operations, Mission BBQ
Mrs. Helga Weschke, Director, Federal Business Relations, Office of Military & Federal Affairs
Mr. Ryan Patrylo, Owner, Chick-Fil-A
Mr. John K. Jenkins Sr., Senior Pastor, First Baptist Church Glenarden
Bishop John A. Cherry II, Pastor, From the Heart Church Ministries
The Joint Base Andrews Honorary Commanders Program encourages an exchange of ideas and experiences, increases public awareness and understanding of the military as well as encourages friendships between key leaders of the base's surrounding communities, JBA commanders and Airmen.
“We do incredible things here at Joint Base Andrews and can’t wait to show you the community how we support the Department of Defense, Air Force and National Capital Region,” Schaff said. “And we look forward to working with and building lasting relationships with all of our honorary commanders.”