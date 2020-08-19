The Blue Angels Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron received a “new” C-130J aircraft this month through a combined effort between the U.S. Navy, United Kingdom Ministry of Defence (UK MoD) and Tactical Airlift Program Office (PMA-207) at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
The aircraft was purchased from the UK MoD in June 2019, and underwent a year-long refresh. The refresh turned the former UK MoD aircraft into the logistics and transport aircraft needed by the Blue Angels as part of the demonstration team’s flying performances, as well as being a logistic support aircraft, carrying the Blue Angels’ tools, spare parts and engineers.
PMA-207 and UK MoD co-managed the refurbishment, working through a Ministry of Defence contract; all efforts were performed at Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group in Cambridge, England.
“The teams were united in the one task, to meet the needs of the fleet,” said Capt. Steve Nassau, PMA-207 program manager. “The return of an organic-based logistics aircraft to the Blue Angels squadron will free up much needed assets currently being utilized to meet the NFDS mission needs. Thank you to everyone within the NAVAIR enterprise and across the ocean who assisted in this delivery.”
The newly acquired “J-Model” Super Hercules completes the NFDS transition from the previous legacy C-130T Hercules, which the squadron used for 17 years and was retired in May of 2019. While the C-130J will be the only variant of its type used by the Navy, the C-130J is familiar to the U.S. Air Force and shares common components with the KC-130J currently flown by the Marine Corps.
The C/KC-130 Fleet Readiness Center Team, located in Cherry Point, North Carolina, was key in developing the aircraft reconfiguration plan.
“The C-130J required a collaborative effort between NAVAIR engineering and Lockheed Martin to identify configuration differences and test requirements,” said Jack Miller, PMA-207 Airframes integrated product team lead. “These efforts were done to meet Federal Aviation Administration and NAVAIR requirements and included a major inspection, hardware and software configuration changes, and ground and flight testing.”
Additionally, behind-the-scenes detailed work, spanning across the NAVAIR enterprise and beyond, was conducted to ensure the squadron’s safe operation, and its ability to support, and maintain a new type model aircraft. Administrators built aircraft logbooks from UK MoD-formatted information. NAVAIR engineers and logisticians reviewed and updated maintenance publications and procedures. Navy Supply personnel worked with the squadron and base supply officers to understand proper provisioning. The support equipment team identified C-130J-specific support equipment and delivered it to the NFDS.
This required routine communication between personnel from the Program Office, Chief of Naval Air Training, and the NFDS to ensure proper adherence to the Naval Aviation Maintenance Program.
The aircraft was about to receive its final paint when the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic hit. Without NAVAIR on-site engineering support, the teams had to overcome the time zone differences, communicating primarily through phone, email and Skype, to prevent delays.
“With an ocean between us, shipping parts, team members and equipment overseas was a challenge. Working during a pandemic required everyone’s willingness to adapt to keep within costs while minimizing schedule delays,” said Miller.
NAVAIR and Marshall ADG implemented safe ways to proceed with the repairs and paint, including working with squadron flight and maintenance crews to complete testing. To ensure safety, the crew endured 14 days of quarantine in England before arriving at Marshall ADG while NAVAIR engineers that were normally on-site transitioned to working remotely from the U.S.
The end result is an impressive C-130J aircraft bearing the distinctive Blue Angels blue and gold that will meet the Blue Angels Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron’s tactical and logistical requirements for years to come.