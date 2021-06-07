Naval Support Activity South Potomac released its fiscal 2020 economic and demographic report on May 27 that measures the economic impact of Naval Support Facility Dahlgren and Naval Support Facility Indian Head on the local communities and counties surrounding the installations.
The annual report uses results from a survey completed by the commands and activities at both bases; information collected includes the number of federal employees and service members assigned to each command on base, as well as contractor employees who support base missions (both on- and off-base).
These personnel numbers represent a snapshot of employment, though it is important to note that this number fluctuates constantly with attrition and hiring. The survey also collects locality information about where NSF Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head employees reside, as well as total salary for service members and federal employees, incoming funds and budget authorizations, and total and local contract spending of commands at each base.
This year’s survey recorded an increase federal employees at NSF Dahlgren, from 5,795 in fiscal 2019 to 5,902 in fiscal 2020. Total contractors at Dahlgren declined, however, from 5,047 to 4,333. While the survey does not calculate the salaries of temporary training assignments on the base or include those personnel in the total employment count, the AEGIS Training and Readiness
Center trained more than 1,800 active duty sailors and allies in fiscal 2020. NSF Dahlgren’s total employment in fiscal 2020 was 10,597, down from the slightly more than 11,000 personnel counted in the fiscal 2019 survey.
NSF Indian Head showed moderate growth in its total employment, from 3,691 in fiscal 2019 to 3,834 in fiscal 2020. This year’s study included Explosive Exploitation Unit 1 as an independent command for the first time; the unit, headquartered at NSF Indian Head’s Stump Neck Annex, was previously counted as part of the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division.
The survey’s locality category for NSF Dahlgren showed patterns similar to those recorded in fiscal 2019, with King George County (31.6%) hosting the highest percentage of the NSF Dahlgren workforce, followed by Fredericksburg (16.2%), Spotsylvania County (11%) and Stafford County (7.6%).
Locality results at NSF Indian Head were also similar to fiscal 2019. Charles County hosts the highest percentage of the NSF Indian Head workforce at 38.2%, followed by the town of Indian Head (16%), King George County, Va. (9.2%) and St. Mary’s County (5.5 %).
The financial category of the survey showed strong increases in federal employee salaries at NSF Dahlgren, from $602 million in fiscal 2019 to more than $627 million in fiscal 2020. Commands at NSF Dahlgren spent an additional $67 million on active duty salary and more than $444 million in local contracts.
At NSF Indian Head every financial category showed growth; commands spent more than $312 million on federal employee salaries and more than $42 million on active duty salaries. Local contracts increased from more than $47 million in fiscal 2019 to more than $97 million in fiscal 2020.