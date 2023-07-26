An aircraft mishap is a worst-case scenario that no crew, in the air or on the ground, wants to respond to. But keeping skills sharp in the event of such an emergency can mean the difference between life and death. It was with that in mind that NAS Patuxent River Emergency Services held an integrated drill focused on aircraft mishap response at Webster Outlying Field May 16.

The drill scenario centered around an in-air emergency that continued on the ground.


  