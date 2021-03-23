Due to the suspension of the Trusted Traveler program, all escort authority for installation access to Joint Base Andrews is suspended, indefinitely. As a result of this policy change, all unofficial (i.e. personal) JBA guests who are not in possession of an authorized base access credential, issued a Defense Biometric Identification System (DBIDS) pass, or on the official Base Access List (BAL) must process through to the VCC for identity proofing, background vetting (Fitness), and pass issuance with their sponsor.
The Visitor Control Center (VCC) will temporarily transition their hours to 24 hours a day & 7 days a week. The VCC will be closed for sanitization: 0500 – 0530; 1200 – 1230; 1800 – 1830; 2200 – 2230. COVID-19 Restrictions: Proper wear of mask/face covering is mandatory. Once signed into the Visitor Control Center, visitors must standby until contacted by phone or in person to enter. Social distancing will be maintained at all times in and outside the facility.