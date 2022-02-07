Warfighters and military families can shower their sweethearts with affection this Valentine’s Day by picking up fresh flowers and gifts from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.
Starting the week of Feb. 7, military shoppers can choose from a selection of fresh Designer’s Choice and Fantasy Farms flowers at participating Exchanges and Expresses. Flowers can also be delivered directly to shoppers’ loved ones when ordered from ShopMyExchange.com.
For a bounty of gorgeous gift ideas, shoppers can log on to ShopMyExchange.com and check out an extensive Valentine’s Day gift guide, which features jewelry, watches, fragrances, handbags, lingerie, candy and more. Shoppers who use a MILITARY STAR® card will receive 0% interest plus no payments for 12 months on fine jewelry and/or watch purchases of $799 or more. MILITARY STAR shoppers will also earn 2% rewards on their purchase.
At PXs, BXs and Shoppettes worldwide, shoppers can pick from more than 380 chocolate and candy sets. PXs and BXs also offer other Valentine’s Day-related essentials such as gifts, greeting cards and décor.
“The Exchange makes it easy for members of the military community—including honorably discharged and service-connected disabled Veterans—to show their loved ones how much they care this Valentine’s Day,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “With tax-free shopping and military-exclusive prices, the Exchange is the one-stop shop for everything military couples need to celebrate their love.”
Flower delivery from ShopMyExchange.com is offered in the continental United States only. Flower orders should be placed on or before Feb. 9 to ensure delivery by Feb. 14.