The best day of the week is even better with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Free Friday giveaways.
Each Friday at Facebook.com/ShopMyExchange, the Department of Defense retailer gives away a popular product. Last year, authorized Exchange shoppers won more than $29,000 in prizes including patio sets, tool chests, robotic vacuums and mattresses.
Giveaways so far in 2021 amount to more than $9,000 and include a Husqvarna riding lawn mower, air fryers, gardening packages, cookware, bedding and more.
“Free Fridays are a fun way to connect with our shoppers and contribute to the value the Exchange is so honored to provide,” said Joint Base Andrews Exchange Store Manager Candace Ford. “The military community makes so many sacrifices, and it’s always a pleasure for the Exchange to salute our heroes with special prizes.”
To enter, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can comment on the Free Friday posts at Facebook.com/ShopMyExchange. Comments made by 11:59 p.m. Central on the same day will be entered into the weekly drawing.
Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can also enter the Free Friday giveaways. Veterans can find more information at ShopMyExchange.com/Vets.