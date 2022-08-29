Expeditionary Exploitation Unit ONE’s (EXU-1) John McCarthy recently received the University of Virginia’s Adelle F. Robertson Award, which recognizes faculty members who demonstrate excellence in teaching and a commitment to public service.

McCarthy serves as EXU-1’s senior program advisor and the Operational Requirements, Resources, and Continuous Improvement Department head, which provides analysis, advice and continuous improvement consultation to command leadership and management personnel at EXU-1. At UVA, he serves as part-time faculty at their School of Continuing and Professional Studies, teaching a variety of graduate level and professional subjects.