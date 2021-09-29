Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing welcomed a new commander in a change of command ceremony Sept. 28 at the ceremonial lawn on base.
Col. Mike Zuhlsdorf relinquished command of the joint base and host wing to Col. Cat Logan, now the second commander of the wing since the wing’s return to JBAB.
“It’s truly an honor to join the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th Wing team. I can’t wait to meet everyone on the team and get to know them personally and professionally and learn about who they are and the role they play in meeting our Air Force and Department of Defense top priorities,” said Logan.
Logan’s arrival marks a major milestone for JBAB and the continuation of breaking barriers in the Air Force. Standing with Col. Erica Rabe, JBAB and 11th Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christy Peterson, JBAB senior enlisted leader and 11th Wing command chief, the trio represents the first-ever, all-female wing command team for JBAB and the 11th Wing. This is also one of the first all-female command teams in the U.S. Air Force.
“I’m extremely humbled and excited to join this incredibly talented team. There’s nowhere else I’d rather be,” Logan said. “I hope this pioneering moment is one that can inspire future generations of all leaders as they see a professional organization that embodies the spirit of inclusion and opportunity based on merit, attitude and aptitude.”
Zuhlsdorf took command of the installation in a ceremony June 11, 2020, from Navy Capt. Jose Rodriguez. The following day, Zuhlsdorf took command of the 11th Wing during an assumption of command and activation ceremony, bringing the 11th Wing back to its roots as “The Chief’s Own” at JBAB.
“The work this team has done to rebuild our wing — during a pandemic, nonetheless — has been astounding. I’ve been so proud to serve with each and every member of our flock,” said Zuhlsdorf. “I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to lead as an installation and wing commander, and especially so in such a way that truly made history for the Air Force and for the Department of Defense.”
On Oct. 1, 2020, the wing was deemed initially operationally capable, marking a major two-year development phase to reach full operating capability by Oct. 1, 2022. This action is part of the Department of Defense’s first-ever joint base service lead transfer, re-assigning authority of the installation from the U.S. Navy to the Air Force.
“Even before we’ve become a fully operationally capable wing, we‘ve seen amazing success through our U.S. Air Force Band and Honor Guard missions, and in providing readiness through installation support of our approximately 70 missions partners who execute critical national defense and security missions here in the National Capital Region,” Zuhlsdorf said. “Along the way, we’ve established unprecedented partnerships in the local community, and we’ve reinvigorated the pride and heritage for which Bolling Air Force Base and Navy Support Facility Anacostia were once known.”
“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to be a part of this team, and I know that Colonel Cat Logan is going to be a superb leader to guide the men and women of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling to the next level,” he added.
The 11th Wing returned to the origins of its heritage as the unit lineage ties back to Col. Raynal C. Bolling. Bolling, after whom the base is named, was the founder and commander of the First Aero Company in 1915. The 11th Wing previously resided on Bolling Air Force Base as the host wing and a direct reporting unit to the Chief of Staff of the Air Force from 1994 until the creation of Air Force District of Washington in 2005. It is during this time as a direct reporting unit that the 11th Wing adopted the moniker of “The Chief’s Own.”
The 11th Wing supports more than 17,000 military and civilian employees and their families throughout the National Capital Region. The Wing’s primary mission includes executing ceremonial honors through the United States Air Force Band, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, and Arlington Chaplaincy missions, as well as providing installation support to the approximately 70 mission partners on the approximately 1,000-acre installation.Logan’s previous position was as the Director of Manpower, Personnel and Services, United States Air Force Special Operations Command, Hurlburt Field, Florida.
“Colonel Zuhlsdorf has done a phenomenal job leading this incredible team during a critical and challenging time. The wing should be proud of the work they’ve done in the last year and a half to activate and build a wing, especially during a pandemic,” Logan said. “For me to now have the opportunity to lead as the installation and wing commander is truly a dream.”
Zuhlsdorf will go on to the Pentagon to fill the role of U.S. Space Force Deputy S4O. In this position, he will oversee logistics, readiness, security forces, and civil engineering policy, development and resource advocacy.