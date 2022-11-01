Grub!

Airmen sit down for lunch at the Freedom Hall Dining Facility at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 11, 2022. After changing to strictly carry-out service in early 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dining facility recently returned to dine-in for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

 U.S. Air Force courtesy photo

Staff Sgt. Bianca P. Turner waited patiently for Julian Dancel to finish the culinary masterpiece.

Turner, 316th Security Forces Squadron security manager, was at her usual morning stop before heading into work – breakfast at the Freedom Hall Dining Facility at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Dancel, dining facility cook, was twiddling his spatula over the griddle, putting the final touches on Turner’s custom-ordered omelet sizzling with real eggs and stuffed with green peppers, spinach and cheese.