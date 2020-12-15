Give the life-saving gift of blood this holiday season

Military service members and civilians at Naval Air Station Patuxent River can give one more vital gift this season — the life-saving gift of blood — during a drive being held in the Religious Program Center, building #401, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 23.
Conducting the drive is the Armed Services Blood Program, or ASBP, National Capitol Region. The official military provider of blood products to the U.S. armed forces, ASBP’s mission is to provide quality blood products for all customers in both peace and war, and is tasked with the collection, processing, storage, and transportation of blood products to ill or injured service members, veterans, and their families worldwide.
“Blood collected by ASBP NCR is sent to [U.S. Central Command] on a weekly basis to support our warfighters and we also support Military Treatment Facilities in the NCR,” explained Donna-Lee Onwona, with ASBP NCR public affairs-donor recruitment. “Blood can be used to treat warfighters on the front line and active-duty, veterans, and dependents here in NCR in need of transfusions. There are many patients who need blood transfusions — cancer patients, patients having surgery, moms giving birth, premature babies, sickle-cell patients.”
COVID-19 and blood donations
The COVID-19 pandemic forced many cancellations during the year, due to the closing of many buildings and personnel being encouraged to telework.
“We’ve also had to change the way our blood drives are set up to mitigate any risk to our donors, staff and patients,” Onwona said. “For example, we used to take walk-ins, but now we require appointments to ensure we are allowing for social distancing and can prevent having donors waiting around. Schedules are limited, so it has affected our capacity and ability to have larger blood drives.”
While all blood types are needed, it is especially important to have as much O-negative on hand as possible, as that is the universal blood type any patient can be infused with; and all donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
“If a donor has the antibodies, the plasma from their donation can be used to treat a patient battling COVID-19,” Onwona added. “Donors who have had COVID-19 and are at least two weeks symptom free are encouraged to donate.”
Participating donors will be required to wear masks and ASBP staff will be outfitted with PPE, including masks, goggles or face shields, and gloves.
“Everything touched is wiped down between every donor, and donor beds and chairs are spaced to allow for at least 6-feet between each donor,” Onwona said.
Appointments are required and can be made online at militarydonor.com and searching the sponsor code NSPR. Donors who need assistance making an appointment or have any eligibility questions are welcome to contact Onwona at donna-lee.onwona.civ@mail.mil or 202-294-6674,
“Thus far in 2020, 174 units of blood have been collected at Pax River blood drives, which have the potential to reach 522 patients in need of transfusions,” Onwona said. “This blood drive, being the last one before the holiday weekend, makes it even more important. Blood donation is truly the best gift, the gift of life.”