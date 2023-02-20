Gov. Wes Moore testified Feb. 16 in support of a bill that would give military retirees a larger tax break, one of the pieces of legislation his administration requested the Speaker of the House to submit for this session.

“What this would allow us to do is stay consistent, and keep pace with our neighbors,” Moore (D) said in his testimony. “It can become Maryland’s decade because our veterans can do what they’ve historically done, which is help to lead the way.”