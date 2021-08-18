Health clinic expands virtual services, improves patient access to care

With the COVID-19 pandemic making it more difficult to access routine medical care, Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River has expanded its virtual services to ensure patients have lots of options for obtaining healthcare.
The unpredictability of the COVID-19 virus, remote work and social distancing resulted in fewer people seeking in-person healthcare services last year. The clinic and its military readiness component, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Patuxent River, recognized these unique challenges and radically shifted operations to continue providing quality care by transitioning 50% of its services to virtual platforms.
If beneficiaries don’t have transportation or are uncomfortable or unable to visit the clinic in-person, they now have several options available to them: Tricare Secure Messaging, Telephone Virtual Appointments and Video Virtual Appointments.
Patients, including active duty service members, who need to reach the clinic for non-urgent issues are encouraged to sign up for Secure Messaging accounts on the Tricare Patient Portal at www.TricareOnline.com. The site is Common Access Card-enabled or users can easily sign up by registering for a DS Logon.
Once registered, users can easily reach their medical team and ask general questions. They can even send documents and images. For example, a patient with a skin rash can send a photo to help their provider make a proper diagnosis and recommend treatment.
The clinic boasts some of the best response times in the entire market, with 90% of all messages being responded to within eight business hours. Additionally, users registering accounts through Tricare Online also gain web access to their own medical record, eliminating the need to drive to the clinic to pick up printed labs or radiology results.
Another easy and convenient option is the telephone. To minimize COVID risk to patients and staff, 30% of the appointments at the health clinic and NMRTC are now conducted over the phone. From a readiness standpoint, appointments for physical health assessments, sea-duty screenings, limited duty updates, re-enlistment or suitability exams, and overseas screenings can easily be conducted over the phone.
Primary care needs — such as medication management, mental health treatment, some annual exams and routine physicals, treatment for flu or COVID-like symptoms, insomnia care, and follow-ups — are also easily managed over the phone.
The simplicity and widespread availability of the phone make it a great option, especially for patients who may not be technologically savvy. The clinic plans to continue its expanded use of telemedicine even when the pandemic is over.
Video Virtual Appointments have been offered at the clinic for some time; however, the clinic has now trained all of its providers and clerks to ensure that all staff are familiar with the CISCO video platform used to set up patients’ video appointments. While video is not always necessary, studies consistently show that visual face-to-face appointments build and maintain trust better than casual telephone conversations.
Additionally, CISCO is very user friendly and is accessible using any smart phone, tablet or computer with audio and video capabilities. Patients interested in trying it out can request a video appointment with their provider the next time they call the appointment line.
In the COVID-19 era, consumer adoption of telehealth has skyrocketed, with 46% of US consumers using telehealth in 2021 compared with just 11% in 2019. What hasn’t changed is health clinic's commitment to providing quality, convenient care to patients, whether in-person or virtually. Clinic staff have been working aggressively to accomplish that mission by evolving and adapting to the new challenges and opportunities presented by the pandemic
To schedule an appointment, call 855-227-6331. The Tricare Patient Portal is available at www.TricareOnline.com.