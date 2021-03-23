Helping patients achieve behavioral health and wellness

If there’s a habit you’d like to break, a behavior you’d like to modify, if something is worrying you, or if your emotional concerns about physical or other problems are interfering with your everyday life or health, Madeline Todd may be able to help.
Todd is a Behavioral Health Consultant, or BHC, at Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River with specialty training in the behavioral management of health problems.
“My job is working with the primary care providers in situations where good health is looking at physical health, behaviors, habits and emotions, and how all of those interact with each other,” Todd explained. “I will see patients for mild anxiety, depression and stress symptoms; other times I’ll see someone for just problems with sleep, chronic pain, or maybe they want to make a behavior change to improve their health but can’t find the motivation. I am sometimes the first stop for someone admitting they are struggling, but just aren’t sure what they need to improve.”
Anyone who is an enrolled patient of the health clinic can take advantage of Todd’s services, and an initial appointment involves discovering a patient’s main concern and its contributing factors. From there, she will work with the patient to come up with a plan together.
“If they just have a bunch of questions, I’ll do my best to answer them — usually related to mental health — and I’ll provide them with available resources; and then I may never see them again,” she said. “But if we determine we want to work on their anxiety, stress, sleep, etc., then we’ll set a goal to work on for the next time and they’ll follow-up with me a few more times [after that].”
If it is determined a patient’s symptoms are more severe or complex, such as diagnosing post traumatic stress disorder, testing is needed for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or there are signs of sleep apnea, then Todd will recommend their primary care providers refer them to specialty services.
“All my appointments are 30-minutes long,” Todd noted. “They follow the model of primary care with shorter appointments for managing symptoms and providing education, and when more is needed, we refer out. For BHCs across all the branches, the average number of patient appointments is two, but if I’m seeing someone for sleep or pain, it will most likely be five visits. While I might only see one patient once, I might see another patient for weight loss each month for six months. It really just depends on the patient and their situation.”
Her office is located inside the Pax River health clinic, but instead of being situated in the Behavioral Health hallway, Todd can be found in the Medical Home Port with the primary care providers. It’s an intentional placement that makes it easy for the providers to ask her questions, for her to give them updates on their patients, and for both of them to coordinate seeing their patients the same day for a better all-around coordination of care. She also works with the clinic’s nutritionist and diabetes educator.
“Integrated medicine and collaborating care is the direction modern medicine is heading,” Todd added. “Insurance companies are understanding they can save money for themselves and their customers if they pay for more preventive care education and provide treatment for the whole person – mind and body.“
Under the Defense Health Agency, BHCs are a requirement at just about every medical treatment facility on military bases, but Todd went on to say that primary care in the civilian world is also catching on with some providing similar services.
“Some insurance companies have created their own benefits to customers, like virtual case managers for managing diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or other chronic illness,” she noted. “So whether a patient sees me, PCSs to a new base, or sees someone out in town, they should talk to their primary care provider and ask what services might be available to them.”
While Todd follows the same HIPPA protocols regarding confidentiality as every other medical professional at the naval health clinic, her role varies slightly,
“I work for the providers here at the clinic, so as a consultant, I’m required to discuss patients’ appointments and plan with their PCP so we have good coordination of care,” she said. “This is made aware to the patient prior to starting their appointment.”
Todd, who earned a masters degree in Social Work from East Carolina University, also possesses a License in Clinical Social Work, or LCSW.
“I wanted to be a nurse, but for the life of me couldn’t pass Organic Chemistry,” she said, laughing. “After switching around majors and researching different jobs, I figured out how flexible my career could be if I got my LCSW, and how I could still work in a medical facility.”
Enjoying working in a team setting, educating patients on the normalcy of behavioral health, and encouraging others when they are struggling, Todd has found a spot that suits her perfectly.
“I grew up as a ‘military brat,’ so after working for a large hospital and different mental health facilities, it felt like a no-brainer to transition into helping a community I knew so well,” she said. “After deciding to move to Maryland to be closer to family, finding the BHC role at Pax River just seemed meant to be.”