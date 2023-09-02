Kim Williams

Kim Williams, NAS Patuxent River Explosives Safety Officer.

 U.S. NAVY PHOTO

Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s vision is simple — to sustain the Naval Aviation Enterprise’s combat edge over our adversaries. The mission partners at the base are hard at work every day on the Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation that ensures our warfighters have the necessary equipment to safely and reliably take the fight to the enemy.

Making sure ordnance is safely maintained and only detonates when it’s supposed to is the job of Kim Williams, NAS Patuxent River explosives safety officer.


  